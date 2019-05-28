

The casualty figure of elected candidates of party for the National Assembly has added another person with the member-elect for Nkwerre, Isu, Nwangele and Njaba Federal Constituency, Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo (OZB) losing his position.

OZB, who was APC candidate crashed out of the position, no thanks to the Federal High Court who ruled that Imo APC didn’t conduct primary to elect their flag bearer and therefore ordered that the second runner up in the Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre/Nwangele Federal Constituency in the person of Mr Kingsley Echendu of the PDP be given certificate of Return and Sworn-in as a member of the House of Representatives.

The court decision has rattled the political family of outgoing Governor Rochas Okorocha, where OZB belongs.

Trumpeta learnt that another contestant to the APC ticket for the Federal Constituency, Chief Harrison Nwadike who was of the Coalition Faction of the APC went to court to challenge OZB’s emergence as party’s candidate.

The beneficiary is Kingsley Echendu of the PDP.

OZB recently resigned his position as Deputy Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly and packed out of the legislative complex to face expected fresh assignment at the National Assembly.