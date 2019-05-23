

Confusion took over troubled Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo a greater part of yesterday as workers of the institution held the council chairman of the council, Hon Innocent Eke hostage while the removed Rector, Rev Fr Wence Madu sneaked out from the complex.

Trouble started when the new Rector of the institution, Prof Kingsley Ikebundu presented himself for recognition as the new head of the Polytechnic to the council.

Trumpeta learnt that Ikebundu who was appointed and handed a letter by Governor Rochas Okorocha on 23/5/19 arrived the institution for recognition and proper handover but was rebuffed and refused recognition by the council members.

The action of Eke led council sparked off unrest among the staff who not only blocked all exit and entrance gates but also held the chairman hostage, promising to release him only when the board recognizes the newly appointed Rector, Ikebundu.

Trumpeta further gathered that the chairman of the council, Eke to get free of the enraged workers had to sign an acknowledgement recognizing the new Rector.

While the commotion lasted, the outgoing Rector, Madu was nowhere to be found. Sources revealed that he allegedly sneaked out through an escape route out of the complex when temper was high.

It would be recalled that for over three weeks crisis has been raging in Imo Poly over the plan of the outgoing Okorocha government to relocate the polytechnic to Umuagwo and establish the Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences.