Imo Civil Guards, Community Watch Operatives Neglected At Swearing In

By Okey Alozie

Okorocha security outfits, namely the Imo Civil Guards, Community Watch and Imo Security Network were terribly humiliated at the inauguration of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, Governor of Imo State. The ceremony which took place at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri featured all government security outfits but Imo Civil Guards, Community Watch and I.S.N were not properly allowed to take part in the parade.

This is a clear signal that Okorocha’s security outfits are no longer needed in Imo State.

Trumpeta observed that the state outfit operators had done rehearsals the previous days for the inauguration event. At the venue, they came in numbers and well dressed in ceremonial outfits to do the parade.

But while other outfits like Army, Police and Civil Defence, went in parade, no one mentioned the Civil Guards, Community Watch and ISN, thereby signaling that their continued stay as a recognized outfit of the state government may not go beyond May 29th.

It was also gathered that Imo State Anthem is no longer needed as it was not read alongside that of Nigeria. Our reporter who covered the inauguration ceremony at Dan Anyaim Stadium observed that the PDP led administration has considered it necessary to stop Imo Anthem composed by Okorocha.

Some of the PDP chieftains who spoke to our reporter hinted that the reason for the stoppage of Imo Anthem because of the abuse of rule of law by the past administration.

Aboh Mbaise Councillors Support Ihedioha

By Okey Alozie

Councilors from Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area, Imo State, led by the leader, Rt Hon Okechukwu Charles have congratulated the new Imo State governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha and his Deputy, Hon Gerald Irona on the occasion of their inauguration as the 6th Governor and Deputy Governor of Imo State respectively.

Rt Hon Charles Okechukwu while speaking with newsmen on Wednesday at the swearing-in arena, Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri described Chief Ihedioha as a man endowed with wisdom. He hinted that Ihedioha will surely rebuild Imo. However, he promised that the councilors will give the new governor absolute loyalty and support to succeed in office. According to him, “Our governor, Aboh Mbaise league of councilors are solidly behind you”.