By Onyekachi Eze

Another historic event happened in Imo State, the Eastern part of Nigeria yesterday, following the inauguration and swearing in of the new governor and his Deputy, His Excellency, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha and Hon Gerald Alphonsus Irona.

Ihedioha took over from the immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha after the expiration of Okorocha’s 8 years as Imo State Governor (2011-2019).

Ihedioha becomes the 6th Executive Governor with an auspicious and colourful inauguration ceremony which witnessed a mammoth crowd from all walks of life who converged to bear witness to the well attended event held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

Referring to part of his valedictory speech, Chief Ihedioha promised to Probe Okorocha’s Administration, Revoke Stolen, Illegally Acquired Lands, Dualize Major link Roads Leading To Owerri, Ensure Free Health Care For Pregnant Women, Children, Aged, To Revive Heartland Football Club of Owerri, To set up Education Trust Fund through the incoming 9th Imo Assembly, To review Free Education, among others.