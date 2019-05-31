Okorocha’s Arm of ALGON Romances New Governor to Evade Sack

By Peter Uzoma

Indeed failure is an orphan while success has many relations, at least, so says the body language of the Imo chapter of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

The ALGON, Imo State chapter, which comprised all the recently appointed Local Government Chairmen in the State had been the best of friends with outgone Governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

But surprisingly, before dawn yesterday, the ALGON members had made a U-turn and had sent in a congratulatory message to Governor Emeka Ihedioha pledging their loyalty.

An ALGON source who pleaded anonymity told Trumpeta that they did it with a view to identifying with the new Governor as a ploy to see if they could be retained in office.

The source said palpable fear has engulfed the ALGON members who it is certain could be tagged Okorocha’s men given the roles they played in the last governorship election which was reason for their hurried installment into office. They pleaded that Governor Ihedioha should accommodate them for some time since they have not stayed in office up to one year.