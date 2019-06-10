By Samuel Ibezim

An earthquake has hit the AA/APC alliance in Imo State, as lawmakers who were loyal to former Rochas Okorocha has dumped the governor’s platform for the PDP.

The hallmark of the plenary session of the 8th House under Chinedu Offor was the defection of about six lawmakers.

Our correspondent who witnessed the tinge of drama in the House on Monday reports that a former APGA member, Hon Chiji Collins has moved to PDP, while three former PDP members who joined AA to run for the 2019 election have returned. They are Mike Iheanaetu, Bruno Ukoha of Aboh and Ezinihitte Mbaise respectively. Also not left out is the Ahiazu man, Kenneth Agbim.

Others too who left the AA/APC alliance for PDP are Chukwuemeka Lolyd and Victor Onyewuchi of Owerri North and Owerri West respectively.

Onyewuchi, defection otherwise known as Ikonne of Owerri West came as a surprise package in view of his relationship with key actors of the immediate past administration.

As the APC/AA flags are being removed to give way for PDP signs, the complex is wearing a refreshing look as work is going on at the complex ahead Thursday’s inauguration of the new members.

Trumpeta learnt that not less than 30 persons were mobilized to the place to ensure clean surrounding. Presence of caterpillar and trucks helping to clean and clear refuse in the complex were felt. Also most of the outgoing lawmakers have removed their personal belongings from the offices, even as presence of heavily armed security operatives can be spotted.

Meanwhile, a new Clerk of the House has been confirmed. She is Barr Chinelo Emeghara. At the suspension of the former Clerk, Barr Chris Duru, Mr Emeghara was appointed Acting Clerk before her official confirmation as Clerk Designate.

In a related development, the House has relaxed a law for Ranking Rule needed for principal office positions.

There was a Resolution to amend the House Rule and signed by 22 lawmakers which agreed that apart from Speaker position which should be for a ranking member while others can be occupied by a novice.

Also, the opportunity offered the lawmakers to confirm another commissioner nominee for Governor Emeka Ihedioha. He is Patrick David Okey Mgbenwelu of Oru West. Secretary to the state government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha wrote the House for the request.