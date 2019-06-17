Potholes Facing Assumpta Cathedral : Archbishop Obinna Begs Imo State For Repair



By Chioma Nkama

The pitiable state of roads in Imo State capital has forced the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Diocese, Archbishop Anthony Obinna to open up and request for the intervention of the governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

Archbishop Obinna, a notable maverick cleric who goes beyond religions matters to speak on political issues, especially those that affect the state has appealed to Ihedioha to do something about the bad condition of the Owerri-PH Road from Control Post to Owerri Girls end.

The Control Post to Owerri Girls end, not more than a kilometer and facing the Assumpta Cathadral has been in a terrible shape for some time now making movements difficult.

When it rains, the road remains worse, as the pot hole filled spots filled with flood. The deplorable state forced Obinna to inform the Chief of Staff, Chief Chris Okewulonu and other sympathizers of the present administration to help the road users including the faithful who find it difficult to access the road.

