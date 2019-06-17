Ihedioha: Pensioners To Start Smiling Again, Assures Payment

By Innocent Uzoma.

The aphorism that “the patient dog eats the fattest bone” will soon play out in Imo State as feelers from State Government House have revealed.

Trumpeta can authoritively state that the new governor Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has promised to put smiles back on the faces of pensioners by stating that “in the next few weeks Imo pensioners will hear from us”

It would be recalled that in the immediate past administration, pensioners went through hell in the name of incessant verifications which took place almost every other month during which occasion many had collapsed and died in the process before succour came their way. Apart from failure to pay regularly and ask when due, Okorocha’s administration forced retirees to accept 40% payment.

Some pensioners who chatted with Trumpeta over this cheering news said they are owed close to seventy-two months arrears. They regretted that whenever there was to be any payment at all, it was over orchestrated and at the end of the day an unknown percent of their take home given them.

Another pensioner said it would like a miracle and prayers answered and prayed God to give the Governor the wherewithal to actualize the promise.

An elderly pensioner who claimed that he had attended what he called “Okorocha’s verification” at the end of the day he name was always omitted for reasons he could not fathom. He then appealed to the Governor to “do the talk”.