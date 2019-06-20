The issue of who becomes the Minister from Imo State to represent the State in the Federal Executive Council has started generating vibration among the top All Progressive Congress (APC) members in Imo State.

According to information available to this Newspaper, President Mohammadu Buhari is said to be confused on how to fill the Imo Ministerial slot, since the State did not produce a Governorship seat in the State.

Therefore, the office has been thrown up to whoever could manage to outwit each other in the Presidency. It would have been the assignment of the Governor if APC had produced a Governor in the State.

Following this scenario, Truimpeta learnt that Senator Hope Uzodinma, Prince Eze Madumere, Sir Jude Ejiogu, Chief Felix Idiga and Rt Hon Goodluck Nana Opiah are all jostling for the coveted slot.

According to information from Abuja, the men have resurrected all-out connection that could lead any of them clinch the plum job.

Sources told Trumpeta that much as Buhari himself has decided to pick his own Ministers unlike the last time, but it is said that the Old Soldier still needs “Home Information” to profile any of the Five Personalities fighting for the position.

Trumpeta was told that Presidency is confused on who to chose among the five as they all possess mouth-watering credentials, even as those who lack deep education qualification among them made up with their total loyalty and commitment to Buhari’s course.

Following this development, Trumpeta learnt, there are indications that Buhari may spring a surprises by even bringing a less known politician to fill the Imo Ministerial void.

Meanwhile, Prince Madumere, who was the immediate past Deputy Governor of Imo State is topping the pundits prediction, because of his long term contacts in Abuja, where he stayed more than in Imo State, while Okorocha projected his son inlaw Uche Nwosu in Owerri as his anointed success. Now, that has counted as an advantage to him

However, the name of Senator Uzodinma is said to be also gaining ground as the man used by APC to thwart Okorocha’s plan to create a fiefdom in Imo State.

Felix Idiga (JAFAC) is said to be close to Buhari Minders, due to his organization GOCAN, and is being projected to clinch the elusive diadem.

For Jude Ejiogu, his strength is said to lie in his Presidency contacts who had told him that his name will sail through. Ejiogu is a former Secretary to Imo State Government.

Opiah, who is a former Speaker of Imo House of Assembly and Ex-Member of House of Representatives is said to have detailed his former colleagues in the House, who have contacts to Buhari not to leave any stone unturned until his name scales through.

Under this situation the feeling of most Imo people is that Imo Ministerial slot will not escape any of the five people.

But those who know the temperament of Buhari maintained that nobody should bet on any of the five yet as the President may shock optimists.