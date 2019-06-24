2019 Imo Governorship Matter: Tribunal Strikes Out Nwosu’s AA Party Case Against Ihedioha

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The chances of Chief Uche Nwosu, the AA governorship candidate going ahead with the Tribunal case challenging the emergence of Rt Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP has suffered serious setback arising from the Tribunal admitting that the party is no longer interested in the matter.

After the elections, Nwosu and his party went to the tribunal to challenge the matter, but midway, AA has pulled and written to the Tribunal who agreed.

The development was confirmed at the resumed hearing of the matter after which it was adjourned to July 1.

AA decision arose from a National Executive Council meeting of the party which resolved to withdraw its name from the Imo state governorship tribunal having denied receiving the sum of #100Million from its 2019, Imo state governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu.

Speaking at its National Think Tank Committee meeting over the weekend, the National Chairman of the party, Kenneth Udeze challenged he Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC to investigate the finances of the party contained in their Polaris Bank account.

“The news is spread by some inconsequential detractor that the party has received over N100 million since the commencement of this administration, paid into our bank account by Imo State governorship candidate, Uche Nwosu,” the party chairman said.

“We have the Action Alliance bank statement from the day this administration was elected into office on April 8, 2017 till today. That will go a long way to tell the public and also the EFCC and ICPC to come and investigate the account of the party. We are ever ready and willing to welcome them, and give them every documentation of our account in Polaris Bank where we have only one account.”

The Secretary of AA, Vernimbe James also informed that, the party will conduct its convention in the next three months while also maintaining that, the suspended national officers of the party have been reffered to its disciplinary committee for further action.

The resolutions of the National Think Tank Committee which the National Chairman, Chief Barr. Kenneth Udeze and National Secretary, Vernimbe A. James appended signatures also approved the dissolution of Imo state chapter executives and appointment of caretaker committee with effect from 21st June, 2019.