Fear Grips Imo Speaker, Chiji Collins Over Defection Troubles

The camp of the speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chiji Collins is not having a good rest at the moment following fresh challenges before the new number one lawmaker in the state over his recent defection.

It would be recalled that Chiji who won his second term ticket under APGA cross carpeted to PDP where he joined the majority to pick the speakership position.

Trumpeta learnt that to enable him gain the speakership position, Chiji has to end the relationship he had with APGA and other associates who facilitated his victory in APGA.

In view of the development, Chiji’s political camp is said to be afraid that APGA agents in the state, especially, the strong men of the Isiala Mbano chapter of the party would engage in any means to torpedo his stay in the Assembly complex.

A news item, Trumpeta suspected was sponsored by Chiji’s men claiming to be of Okigwe zone extraction has been circulating in Imo State indicating that some forces are allegedly working against the Speakers interest. Details of the items which also got to Trumpeta alleged that a particular ally of a prominent politician in Isiala Mbano locality is behind the scene to move against him.

Chiji had been an integral part of the political family of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume before he chose to partner with Chief Chinedu Chukwuonye (Codu) that led to his emergence as Speaker.