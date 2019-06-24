Majority of appointed officials who served the immediate past administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha has gone into hiding and no longer make public appearance in Imo State.

Reasons for their new pattern of avoiding public appearance may not be unconnected to the activities of Assets Recovery committee mandated to recover immovable assets of the state.

Trumpeta observed that unlike in the past where official cars of appointees of the state government are spotted on the roads. The Imo State Government number plates were spotted again, as those who served the immediate past government are no longer showing up in the public.

Apparently disturbed by the absence of official government vehicles and functionaries.

The new administration under Emeka Ihedioha set up an investigative committee on Assets Recovery.

Since the committee led by a two term House of Assembly member, Hon Jasper Ndubuaku commenced action, appointees of the former governor went into hiding.

Trumpeta was informed that despite warnings extended to the appointees who have government property, they were yet to produce it, even as many ran away with other form of items belonging to the state.