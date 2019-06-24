OCDA Hinterland Raise Alarm Over Threat By Management

The Hinterland Taskforce of the Owerri Capital Development Authority led by Chief Amadi Alonze has raised alarm over a purported directive from the parastatal to vacate the premises.

In an unsigned letter, issued purportedly from the management of the parastatal claiming to be management resolutions, dated 21st June, 2019, directed that, all former consultants vacate the premises on or before 25th June, 2019.

The letter also requested that, they also handover all OCDA properties in their possession including offices occupied, to the Director of Administration and Finance on or before the stated date.

But in a swift reaction, lawyer to the Hinterland Consultant, Gaadi J.T has in a letter dated 24th June, 2019, written to the management of OCDA, having produced a copy of the retainer ship agreement signed by the General Manager, Dr. Mrs. Chika Nnajiofor and Head legal unit, Bidwell Onyeakosi on 17th January 2019, extending their retainership for another one year.

The letter read, “that the purported resolution is faceless, unsigned and remains a worthless document under the law”.

” The list of consultants present in the OCDA was inaugurated by the General managing Director of OCDA who is still the substantive GM, hence the faceless management has no right to disband any taskforce set up by the GM”.

It further reads, “Most of the consultants had their tenure extended by the GM in her official capacity which is still subsisting and valid”.

” Our clients apparently view your purported letter, as a calculated and unwarranted harassment and intimidation to them.”

“We also note that your purported letter is capable of creating chaos and breakdown of law and order, as our clients have started receiving threats from your ” strive force”,to vacate the premises or face physical violence by Monday, the 24th of June, 2019.

They however demanded a withdrawal of the letter within 24hours of serving the letter, adding that failure to do so, would warrant invocation of tenets of the law.