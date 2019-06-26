Ihedioha Rejects Fulani Herdsmen Settlement In Imo

In view of the trending story of planned Hausa settlement in Igboland, Governor of Imo State has rejected any form of Ruga farm settlements for Fulani herdsmen in the state.

There have been reports of the federal government setting up Ruga Farm settlements for Fulani herdsmen in each state of the South East.

While the state governors kicked against the action, Ihedioha has joined to say no to it.

Speaking through Steve Osuji, his Special Adviser Media, Ihedioha wondered the rationale behind the initiative of the proposed Ruga settlements for Fulani herdsmen in Imo State when none has been established in any of the Northern states in the entire Federation.

Ihedioha said that in rejecting it in Imo, no governor in South-East would accept such a proposal.

He said the south-eastern states would not rush to accept the proposal when none of the northern states had implemented it.

He said, “Certainly not. It is not about Imo State; no state in the South-East would accept it. We won’t rush to accept it when no state in the North has implemented it.”