There are strong indications that against the backdrop of planned removal of the Vice Chancellor of the Imo State University, Prof Adaobi Obasi, the University don has one more year to serve out his tenure.

Trumpeta had revealed of plans to move against Obasi over his perceived affinity with the immediate past government of Owelle Rochas Okorocha and complicities concerning how he emerged

But revelations from the Transition Technical Committee set up by Governor Emeka Ihedioha recommended that sequel to the fact that the Vice Chancellors tenure would expire by June next year, that she should be allowed to out serve her tenure.

The committee which looked at the level of infrastructural and Technical advancement in Imo State University under the leadership of Professor Adaobi Obasi, this newspaper was informed has satisfied at the level of achievement and decorum at the institution.

More so, the committee Trumpeta gathered viewed at the negative tendencies of such action by government, which it felt, is not necessary and healthy for the institution at this time of its glory.

Although, there are indications that lobbyists are on the matter to take over the helm of affairs at the institution, but the committee is of the opinion that they should allow the rule of law to take its cause accordingly.

Trumpeta investigation reveals that the Vice Chancellor Prof. Adaobi Obasi has gone out of her way to attract a lot of infrastructural development to the school, which has placed her as a role model among other Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities.