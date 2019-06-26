By Onyekachi Eze

Members of the Imo State House of Assembly have taken a swipe on the representative of Njaba State Constituency, Hon Uju Onwudiwe over her sheer attempts to defend and protect the interest of state past governor, Rochas Okorocha’s claims on hospital facilities and medicare.

It was exchange of verbal arguments during plenary session of the state lawmakers on Tuesday following a debate on the poor health sector left behind by Okorocha’s administration.

When given the audience to make her own contributions, Onwudiwe who served her first tenure during the 8th House rose to down grade earlier assertions made by her colleagues, which was aimed at urging the incumbent government in the state, led by Emeka Ihedioha to declare state of emergency in Imo health sector.

The member representing Mbaitoli, and Deputy Speaker of the House, Okey Onyekanma had earlier moved a motion calling for immediate rehabilitation of health centers across the state.

The motion was seconded by Ezinihittee Mbaise lawmaker, Anyadike Nwosu.

The Chief mover and seconder of the motion, stated that the state of health centers in the state is pitiable and dilapidated which calls for immediate attention of the state government.

However, when the speaker asked for a debate, members for Obowo, Ezinihitte, Aboh Mbaise, Ihittee Uboma, Kennedy Ibeh, Anyadike Nwosu, Eddy Obinna, Micheal Onyemaechi Njoku, respectively applauded the motion and described it as having public importance.

The lawmakers who spoke in favour called for a slight adjustment in the caption of the motion by its Chief mover to rather urge the governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha to declare, state of emergency in the hospitals and health centers in the state.

As a prayer, the House resolved that a state of emergency be declared with an adhoc committee constituted to that effect.

The committee is headed by Hon Okey Onyekanma members; Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu, Micheal Onyemaechi Njoku and Arthur Egwim.

Meanwhile, it was not a pleasant moment for the fair skinned Njaba female lawmaker who rather opposed that calling for state of emergency in Imo health sector could be seen as a witch-hunt against the Rescue Mission era.

Uju Onwudiwe posited that Rochas Okorocha revived the health sector with the construction of gigantic general hospitals across the 27 LGAs.

According to her, such Okorocha’s legacy cannot be downgraded by the House or the incumbent administration, hence government is a continuum, but should only work towards reinvigorating the health facilities.

While she still had the floor, member for Aboh Mbaise, Eddy Obinna furiously called for an order, asking the Njaba member to proceed without calling Okorocha’s name or better sit down. He added that if she continues in such matter, the name dishonourable may be attached to her name.

Other members also joined to berate Onwudiwe for the continued promotion of Okorocha with a shout of “shut up” which caused a commotion.