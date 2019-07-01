The 2019 governorship primaries of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA may have come and gone but not without background intricacies concerning how money exchanged hands for the ticket.

A very interesting development concerning the APGA governorship primaries is the revelation of a top party chieftain and former National chairman of the party, Senator Victor Umeh of how some governorship aspirants from Imo State reportedly lost monies to the national party chairman, Chief Victor Oye.

According to details Trumpeta got online, Umeh in a letter addressed to Willy Obiano, Anambra State Governor, who is also of APGA revealed how former Governor of Imo State, Chief Ikedi Ohakim, Stanley Amuchie, Okey Eze and Humphrey Anumudu lost millions in the process.

According to the details of the letter from Umeh to Obiano;

“For about two weeks now, I have been approached by some persons from IMO State with Complaints during the last Primaries in IMO State”

“MR OKEY EZEH

From Okey EZE’s Account, Chief Victor Ike Oye with Chief Chinedu Obidigwe negotiated and took from him a total sum of N273, 250,000 ( Two Hundred and Seventy Three Million, Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only in return for the Governorship Ticket of APGA for Imo State in the 2019 General Elections.

When this Arrangement failed, Chief Oye has been able to refund him only $100,000 made of two Installments of $50,000 each, leaving a Balance of N237, 250,000.

Regrettably, Chief Oye told Mr Eze that I Chief Victor Umeh and Archbishop Valerian Okeke were responsible for His inability to honour their Agreement.

I will forward His written Petition to EFCC and some of the Bank Transactions with Oye and also bring it to the Attention of His Grace.

“MR STANLEY AMUCHIE

Mr AMUCHIE until his Resignation to join the APGA Gubernatorial Race in Imo State was the Chief Operating Officer of Zenith Bank PLC.

His Written Statement said that Chief Victor Ike Oye and Chief Chinedu Obidigwe negotiated with him and received a total sum of N280,000,000 ( Two Hundred and Eighty Million Nairobi ) in return for APGA Governorship Ticket in Imo State for the 2019 General Elections.

The Money was given as follows,

Chief Victor Ike Oye – N250,000,000 paid in $694,400.

Chief Chinedu Obidigwe – N30,000,000 paid in $83,333 leaving a Balance of N20m to be paid to him upon completion of the Primaries.

“CHIEF IKEDI OHAKIM

Chief Ikedi Ohakim narrated that Chief Oye Collected $300,000 (Three Hundred Thousand Dollars) and N100M from him and other Payments. His Detailed Account is contained in his Petition to the EFCC. The Petition is also forwarded to you.

“CHIEF HUMPHREY ANUMUDU

Chief ANUMUDU said that Oye obtained a 2018 TOYOTA Land cruiser Black Jeep from him under false pretense. This is aside from other Dollar Cash receipts which he is ready to forgo.

He is already in Lagos State High Court with Oye and his Wife claiming N50m being the Value of the Car where Oye claimed that the Car is a Birthday Gift from Chief ANUMUDU. This Matter is also reported to the EFCC.

Meanwhile, there is confusion in the state chapter of the party following an Owerri High Court interim order asking for the status quo to remain.

It would be recalled that the party had conducted a fresh congress where Exco members emerged at Ward, LGA and State levels.

About 13 chairmen of the LGA’s who lost out felt aggrieved and moved to the court to seek redress. In the interim judgment, the asked that the status Quo remains.

The pronouncement has set in confusion as different interpretations trail the judge’s order.

While a section feels that all what had been done under the new congress has been put on hold, others feel that the status Quo empowers the incumbent to be in office pending final determination of the case.