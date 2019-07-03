Tunji Adedeji

The Governor of Imo State, Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, on Wednesday, 3rd July, 2019, swore-in Hon. Justice Francis Chukwuma Abosi, as the Acting President of Customary Court of Appeal, Owerri, Imo State.

The swearing-in ceremony held at the Executive Chambers, Government House, Owerri, followed the screening and confirmation of Hon. Justice Francis Chukwuma Abosi by the Imo State House of Assembly.

Ihedioha during the swearing in charged members of the Bench at the State High Court and Customary Court of Appeal to work towards ensuring greater stability in the judiciary.