Mother Dumps New- Born Baby Into Dustbin In Orji

By Smart Chinwendu

Tension rose yesterday as indigenes and passers-by heaped curses on an unknown mother, who dumped the corpse of her baby boy at a heap of refuse in Orji, Owerri.

Roving reporters who visited the scene gathered that the corpse of the male child was discovered early in the morning by indigenes of the area who came to dispose refuse.

The still baby clad in white short had his nose plunged into the dirt which sparked off reactions from onlookers who said outrightly that the condition of its birth and the refuse might have caused its death.

A trader who pleaded anonymity said, “this is terrible, this world is really wicked. Whoever dumped the baby there must be a witch, she must be a very wicked person. Wherever she is, she should be lucky that we did not catch her”

A resident who also pleaded anonymity, but begged to be called “Ebuka”, called on the state government to sensitize young girls on the dangers of unwanted pregnancy.

The male resident opined, “I am of the opinion that young girls should be re-oriented. Nowadays, most girls in the state are in the business of opening their legs for every Tom, Dick and Harry. Imagine this kind of thing. If God decide not to give the woman a child again, she will say God is wicked”

Efforts geared towards reaching the Police Public Relations Officer, proved abortive as at press time.