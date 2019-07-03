Obowo Shooting: Police Inspector Declared Wanted, As Gov Visits

By Tochi Onyeubi

The Imo state Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Ladodo has declared wanted the police officer who shot dead Ikenna Ukachi in Otoko, Obowo Local Government Area of Imo state.

The CP who informed that the said officer abandoned his rifle and fled assured Imolites that, efforts are on top gear to apprehend him over his unprofessional conduct.

Ladodo who has gone to the crime scene, said efforts are being made to recover other ammunitions taken away by rampaging youths, as he thanked community leaders for helping restore normalcy in the area.

“I am have been at scene of the incident. The killer police officer abandoned his rifle and ran away. We have recovered the rifle. But let me assure the good people of Imo State that no matter how far he runs, we will find him.

“I want to commend the leaders of the community for helping us to restore normalcy in the area. The youth have stopped rioting and the whole place is 100 per cent peaceful now.”

According to the CP, the case has been transferred to the homicide section of the State Investigation Department.

In a related development, the Executive Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has maintained that the officer who committed the heinous crime will not go scot free.

Visiting the bereaved family at Umuebea, Umuoke in Obowo, the Gov. Ihedioha while consoling the family assured that, efforts are on top gear to apprehend the officer and charged the Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Ladodo to beef up investigations into the matter.

He equally assured the family of government support and warned sternly that those who take laws in their hands, will be made to face the full wrath of the law.

The Governor who was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Hon.Gerald Irona, top government functionaries and the Commissioner of Police, also visited the Divisional police headquarters, which was set ablaze by irate youths of the community, for an on the spot assessment of the damage done.

Recall that, trouble started when a youth from the community, Ikenna Ukachi was shot dead at close range by an officer attached to the division over yet to be known altercation that ensued between them.

This enraged youths of the area who went on mob action, setting the division ablaze, destroying security properties, setting detainees free and carting away arms and ammunition.