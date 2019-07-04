Okigwe Zone Senate; Court Asks INEC To Give Uwajuomgu Return Certificate

By Orji Sampson

The conflict that has continued to delay naming of the substantial senator for Okigwe Zone in Imo state may have been settled following a Federal High court judgment yesterday.

Trumpeta gathered that the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has finally given a judgment over the application brought to it by Sen Benjamin Uwajumogu to compel INEC to issue him his Certificate of Return, having been duly declared the winner of the Imo North Senatorial elections held on the 23rd February and 9th March, 2019.

According to reports, the presiding Judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo of Court 10 of the Federal High Court, Abuja ruled that the Court has jurisdiction to entertain the matter as against the objections of INEC.

“That INEC cannot compel it to ask Sen. Uwajumogu to seek redress in the Tribunal over the refusal to issue him the Certificate of Return, because the National & State Election Tribunal sitting in Owerri cannot grant the request, but rather can only determine the winner of the elections which it’s Court has no powers.

“That Respondents in the suits namely, INEC, the candidates & parties of APGA, AA & PDP have accepted the declaration and are already in the Tribunal challenging the winner of the election, and the elections having been declared by INEC and its agents; INEC therefore, ought to see its functions as functus officio and should have no reservations whatsoever to withhold the Certificate of Return of the person declared.

The presiding Judge, in his wisdom ruled that the prayers of Senator Uwajumogu as brought before him on the matter are germane.

He further cited Okorocha Vs INEC on a similar circumstance and therefore, ordered INEC to immediately without further delays issue Sen Benjamin Uwajumogu his Certificate of Return as member of the 9th National Assembly.