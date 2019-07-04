Ihedioha Stops New Traditional Rulers, Cancels Autonomous Communities Coronations

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has directed the immediate stop of all Ezeship coronations in the State, as communities doing such ceremony must first get approval from the State government.

This was contained in a Press Release signed by the Secretary to Imo State Government, Hon Uche Onyeagocha.

In the release made available to Journalists, the Governor also suspended the recognition of Autonomous Communities previously approved by the last administration.

“His Excellency has also suspended the recognition of the last batch of newly created autonomous communities by the previous administration” the Governor directed.

He also said that “all letters of recognition purportedly issued from 1st of January 2019 are hereby cancelled”.

The latest decision has thrown confusion in communities where the last administration hurriedly collected huge sums of money from their said monarchs and quickly handed them staff of office.

It would be recalled that in Trumpeta’s edition of yesterday, the Newspaper had reported that some newly confirmed Traditional Rulers in Imo State may go through fresh screenings to ascertain their status for another confirmation by the present administration.