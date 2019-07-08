Tunji Adedeji

Hundreds of Imo Traders from Ekeukwu Market Owerri yesterday called on Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, Imo State Governor to return the Ekeonuwa market and demolish the uncompleted Somtochukwu Hospital Plaza built by past administration and recently commissioned by Vice President Yemi Oshibanjo.

The displaced traders who described the structure as death trap made this call during the visit of the newly inaugurated Market Committee members.

Speaking on behalf or the trader, Chief Calistus Ezuka , a trader with 3 demolished shop while addressing journalists alleged that there are worrying cracks and craving issues that are so serious, calling on the Rebuild Imo government should please demolish the time bomb.

The Chairman of the market Committee, Chief Henry Onwukwe called in the governor to declare a state of emergency on the structure.

According to him,”we have come to make the fact available. There are serious errors in the structural design of this building coupled with faulty construction and poor workmanship as a result of the block pillars being too weak to accommodate the weight of the building.”

Onwukwe said, “this structure can’t stand the test of time and it a disaster waiting to happen. Ekeukwu Owerri is part of our governor rebuild Imo project. Gov. Ihedioha belief in fact and doesn’t take rash decision.”

He opined that the exercise to inspect the stalled plaza building is a direct request from the Imo traders and issue is of great importance to the public.

The Chairman however said a decision was yet to be made regarding whether or not to demolish the condemned building. He said his committee will make the recommendation to Gov. Ihedioha who has the final say.

In their respective speech, the lawmaker representing Owerri Municipal in Imo House of Assembly, Hon Solomon Anukam and Transitional Committee Chairman, Hon Ebere Chukwuemeka called for the demolition of the plaza, making a special appeal to Gov Ihedioha to return the market back to its position.

The high point of the meeting was a motion moved by Munonye Longinus a trader calling for the demolition of Somtochukwu plaza. The motion was supported by another trader Ezinne Martina Iwu.