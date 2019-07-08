Mass Sack Looms In Imo Civil Service As Labour Moves Against Illegal Employment

Tunji Adedeji

5000 workers in Imo State risk sack as they process to fish out huge number of people illegally employed by the past administration few days to the expiration of their tenure has commenced in earnest.

This development came on the heel of appeal made by the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by Austin Chilakpu to the State Governor to confirm the employment of those employed in the State Work force since 2017 in accordance with civil service rules.

The Chairman promised that Labour in the State will assist the Government to fish out ghost workers in the system.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State while responding during the NLC visit last Friday at Government House Owerri constituted a panel headed by the Head of Service, Alma Eluwa to investigate employment made since 2018.

The governor gave the panel leader 14 days to work with other directors in the state civil service, to ascertain those that merited their employment and fish out host workers.

The governor hinged his decision to review the employment of the affected workers on the fact that it did not follow due process, as stipulated by law, adding that his government would not condone illegality of any form.

He assured Imo workers that his administration is committed at ensuring the enhanced welfare of workers in the state, adding that he has set in motion efforts to see that salary and pension issues in the state are properly addressed.

The governor who raised eyebrows at the attitude of some workers who connive with corrupt Government functionaries to loot Government money and properties, warning that he will deal decisively with anyone caught in such act.

He however suspended payment of salary to all workers employed into the state civil service from January 2018 to March 29, 2019.

Speaking on behalf of workers of Imo State, the NLC Chairman, Comrade Austin Chilakpu alleged that the immediate past government of Rochas Okorocha in the State of played lip service to their welfare and development.

Chilakpu said that workers in the state are adjudged the least in the country because of the ill treatment allegedly melted on them by the past government.

He also alleged that Okorocha’s administration denied the state workers self development opportunities through conferences, workshops or trainings.

The Chairman said that such opportunities if provided could have placed the workers at par with their counterparts in the country as well as enhances their performances and productivity.

When contacted on the reported plot to sack worker, Chilakpu said that labour can’t support government to sack duly recruited workers, but the workers’ union is only bothered about due process in employment procedures.

In a phone interview, Chilakpu noted that those employed in 2017 merit consideration to be retained since their employment procedure went through due process before engagement.

“You can confirm that there was advert placements and other forms of processes for employment done. What the labour is saying is that a check on those qualified in recent development should be conducted to enable those qualified to be retained”.