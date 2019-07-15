The raging issue of percent paid to civil servants in Imo State for the month of June has taken another dimension with the work force claiming that the state government was economical with the truth.

According to a section of the workers who spoke to Trumpeta under condition of anonymity to avoid being victimized, the Ihedioha regime still used the “Ogboko formula practiced during Okorocha era.

The “Ogboko” formula was the outrageous percent that saw workers in the state not getting 100% salary payment.

After swearing-in, Ihedioha promised deviate from the Okorocha system of payment. But controversy has continued to trail payment for the month of June 2019.

Imo Staff of ministries who spoke to the newspaper challenged the account of the Ministry of Finance Staff who claimed that level 7-15 got 75%.

“It is not true. Don’t allow them to deceive your newspaper, so that you don’t mislead the readers and general public. Contrary to what was claimed by the Ministry of Finance, Level 7-12 received same salary percent that was akin to the Okorocha era.

“the workers didn’t get more than the Ogboko scale of payment Okorocha was known for from Level 7-16 was old rate of payment”, the source added.

Trumpeta had in Friday last week edition reported what the Accountant General of State, Deacon Donald Igbo told the press about issues related to the payment.

The story filed by our correspondent, Tunji Adedeji who was part of the briefing reads thus, “Imo State Government has dispelled the rumour that the government has continued to pay civil servants 70 percent salaries, despite campaign promises to the contrary.

The clarification came from the Accountant General of Imo State Deacon Donald Igbo yesterday when he briefed journalists at his office in Owerri.

He said,”The rumoured return of 70 percent salary remains a rumour and there is no iota of truth in it. He further said the rumour is a work of those trying to incite civil servants against the state government.

According to him, “ Given the salary structure made by past administration in 2018 as against the October 2011 salary agreement Gov .Rochas Okorocha had with the Organized Labour .The government of Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha upon assumption of office directed that we pay 100 percent salary or implement the agreed salary structure made by past administration in 2018.”

“In June we paid level 1-6 civil servants 105 percent salary instead of 100 percent, while level 7-12 were paid 95 percent and 13 -16 got 6 percent lesser payment as agreed by past administration in 2018.”

“Even though some institutions based on that now brought things not approved in the 100percent into the structure of workers. When queried they said they were thing’s approved to them by past administration through the back door.”

“Based on this differences the Governor has constituted a special committee that will harmonize this anomalies.”

He further said the governor is ever ready to pay 100percent workers salaries even now, but assured that as soon as the report of the committee is ready, they will commence payment. ”

“Gov. Ihedioha had, during the inauguration declared that the era of 70 percent salary payment to Imo workers was gone, and we are happy to reaffirm that the governor is still more committed to his statement of striving to pay full salary to civil servants.

“We would also like to state that Gov. Ihedioha would not in any way take any arbitrary decision on matters affecting the civil servants.”

Speaking earlier, Imo State Head of Service, Barr said Gov. Ihedioha’s administration is anchored on repositioning and reinvigorating civil public service in Imo State.