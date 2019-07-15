Eze Imo: Monarchs Plot Ohiri’s Removal, Make Case For Ilomuanya’s

A high powered caucus of traditional rulers in Imo State is reportedly working behind the scene for the reinstatement of Eze Cletus Ilomuanya as the chairman of the council of Traditional Rulers in the State.

It would be recalled that Ilomuanya in 2011 was removed as Eze Imo by the administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha. In his place, the incumbent, Eze Samuel Ohiri was installed.

The move to restore Ilomuanya became clearer last week when a group of monarchs including the former Obi of Obinugwu visited the governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha on courtesy visit.

From what Trumpeta obtained, a group of traditional rulers in Imo state, under the auspices of Concerned Traditional Rulers Forum has urged the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha to reinstate Eze Cletus Ilomuanya as the Chairman, Imo State Council of Traditional rulers (Eze Imo)

In their address, presented by Secretary of the group, Eze Barr. AEA Durueburuo, the group said they came to felicitate with the governor on his victory and subsequent inauguration as the 6th executive governor of the state.

They informed the governor that the traditional institution suffered great deal under the immediate past Governor, Rochas Okorocha who muscled them down with suspensions.

Some of us were suspended for seventeen months, some twenty months, while others were suspended throughout the duration of Okorocha’s administration.

“We request for the reinstatement of the unconstitutionally deposed traditional rulers council, led by Eze Dr. Cletus Ilomuanya. We also request that Dr Ilomuanya be reinstated as the traditional ruler of Obinugwu autonomous community, all in line with court rulings”

The group called for the repeal of the Imo state of Nigeria Traditional Rulers, Autonomous Communities and other matters, Law No 15 of 2016 which they said was ill conceived against the traditional institution in the state and also requested for the payment of arrears of allowances owed them.

Responding, the state Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha thanked the Royal fathers for deeming it fit to pay him the courtesy visit and for the peaceful way they presented their requests.

Governor Emeka Ihedioha also stated that Imo is the most infrastructurally poor state in the country and therefore promised to restore accountability and transparency in governance

He promised to look into their requests and make sure the right things are done.