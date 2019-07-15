By Samuel Ibezim

Sequel to the motion raised at the hallowed chamber of the Imo State House of Assembly on Wednesday, July 3, by Hon. Samuel Otuibe, member representing Ahiazu Mbaise State Constituency; which centers on auditing and Investigating the uncompleted and abandoned buildings of Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, and State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, executed at the administration of Ex-Governor Rochas Okorocha, yesterday, House of Assembly ad hoc committee headed by Hon. Otuibe, embarked on inspection of the projects.

Shockingly, Prof Obioma Iheduru, SUBEB board chairman, revealed that apart from poorly completed projects done between 2011 to 2014 and 2015 to an extent, no other project was done in the second term of Okorocha that lasted from 2015 to 2019. Prof Iheduru also revealed that most of the completed school projects are not been used because the people don’t believe in its quality. Also, he promised to make available necessary documents on it if demanded by lawmakers. Trumpeta gathered that Federal Government pays millions of naira on annual basis to States for the purpose of improving on basic education through UBEC, hence every State pays its counterpart funds to assess the loans. Trumpeta is yet to confirm if Okorocha paid the counterpart fund and what and where he channeled it.

Hon. Otuibe who was accompanied by Hon. Eddy Obinna, member representing Aboh Mbaise State Constituency and ad hoc committee member, stopped at Aboh Mbaise LGA to inspect some schools. At Community School Ibeku Okwuato, the UBEC/SUBEB building is uncompleted and yet to be used by the pupils. Apart from being outgrown by bushes, Chief Pascal Ojinere Ihebereme who is the former President General of Ibeku, said that the building steps are shaking and a dead trap. Chief Ihebereme further explained that it’s now a den for criminals that flock there to smoke marijuana, that the pupils were not allowed to use the building because they know that it lacks quality and don’t want to lose their students to possible collapse. The lawmakers also visited Central School Ekengwuru, Aboh Mbaise. Mrs. Beatrice Ubani who is the headmistress, reported that some of the building windows were vandalised by marijuana smokers.

The collapsed stone cast building at Community School Ihitteafoukwu Ekwereazu, Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, was a great shock to the lawmakers who vowed to investigate it and warned detractors that would scream false alarm of Okorocha being witch hunted to back off as there is no going back on unearthing the evil deeds. Hon. Obinna claimed that one of Okorocha’s Secretary to Government of Imo State, SGI, was among the contractors. That each of the projects cost about 40 Million, 90 thousand Naira. Also, at Central School Ihitteafoukwu, the building had no chair and only two classes said to be used, though the building is in a manageable condition when compared to the visited ones.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection, Hon. Otuibe said that Imo lawmakers want a better Imo State and not to witch hunt any person. That with what they met on ground, most of the buildings are bad. Also, Hon. Obinna said that the buildings are dead traps and unacceptable. That they would put up a commendable recommendation to ameliorate this. He thanked the leadership of Rt. Hon. Dr. Collins Chiji for asking them to embark on the inspection.

“It’s appalling that some people received 40 million, 90 thousand Naira to erect these buildings and up to this moment, our children do not have conducive environment of learning. It should be something that should worry everybody. Every Imolite should be worried because the future of these children is what matters to us at this point. If they don’t have quality education and if they don’t learn in good environment, how would their future be better?

“I want to assure Imolites that whoever tries or is planning to shortchange Imolites must be made to face justice. We believe that once more, teachers will smile and students will smile. … And we are sounding it as a warning that these contractors must come and do this job.” The ad hoc committee chairman stated.