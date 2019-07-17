Imo Governor Under Pressure To Declare Assets Publicly

Following the public declaration of Assets by some governors and political office holders as expected in Nigeria constitution, Imo State Governor, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha has been tasked to make public his assets.

The Nigeria constitution approves for public office holders to make declare their assets on assumption of office, under the code of conduct Bureau, CCB.

Only recently the governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde made public his assets. Since the PDP governor made the declaration expectations are high that his counterpart in Imo will also follow suit in the public declaration.

Trumpeta observed that discussing in the CCB Assets declaration for Ihedioha has been raging since the Aboh Mbaise born politician took over power in the state.

In the social media, a section of Imolites have been asking when Ihedioha would make public his assets.

Trumpeta learnt from the governor has been under pressure to make public his Assets before people of the state.

A source close to Government House, Owerri disclosed that the Makinde issue has again put Ihedioha on the spotlight concerning CCB declaration.

“You know, Ihedioha is a lawmaker to the core and understands the rudiments of the constitution. Having held the position of a principal officer of a Federal House, he is properly equipped to do what is right.

“He can’t pretend to be unaware of the pressure but the necessary and legal things concerning the CCB shall be done”, the source offered.