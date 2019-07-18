Guber Tribunal: Araraume’s Media Unit Warns On Misrepresentation of Facts

Members of the fourth estate of the realm and the Imo State government have been advised to desist from engaging in media trial over matters pending before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Owerri the Imo State Capital.

The advise was made by the Media Team of Senator Araraume, ably led by the Chief press Secretary to Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, Comrade Agu Bryan Diamond, while reacting to a scathing publication Made against Senator Ifeanyi

Araraume.

in the said publication, one Obinna Uganwa suspected not be a known in the media parlance made a mis-representation and false reportage of what transpired at the Imo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Owerri, in a matter involving Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Imo State.

The suspected faceless Obinna Uganwa, had erroneously made false reportage and mis- representation of facts of what transpired at the court by reporting that Senator Araraume had suffered a setback following the court rulling that the star witness who is a staff of INEC should not make an oral testimony having tendered documents which A/ere front-loaded by the legal team and admitted in evidence and marked as exhibit by the tribunal.

According to a statement from the Araraume camp, “By implication!, it was Ihedioha who suffered a setback. The appearance of a staff of INEC by name. Mr Agwu, from the same institution that declared him winner before the tribunal to give a vivid account, of how the results were manipulated, falsified, mutilated and arrived at declaring him the winner of the 2019 Imo governorship election, is a pointer that Ihedioha may have suffered a setback and not Senator Araraume.

“The ruling by the tribunal that the star witness should only tender the documents and cow, triggered a temporary ejaculatory-excitement, on the part of the PDP and their candidate, when the same tribunal admitted the entire documents tendered by the subpoenaed star witness as evidence and marked it as exhibit, their excitement was short-lived in the presence of their top leaders.”

The media unit called on journalists to attend court proceedings during the election Petition Tribunal sittings to ensure effective, accurate and precision in their reportage rather than engaging in media trial. He particularly warned the Ihedioha media team, to apply best practices in their approach.

As Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume’s Governorship Election Petition matter against Governor Ihedioha resumes on the. 22nd of July, 2019, the Chief Press Secretary and Head of Araraume’s Media Team advised the media team of the Governor to employ be professional in their approach.