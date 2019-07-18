The Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha has made it clear that the contentious issue regarding the names of his Commissioners would be resolved next week, as he has prepared the list for onward submission to the Imo House of Assembly for clearance.

Ihedioha disclosed this while speaking on his maiden edition of “State of Imo State” otherwise known as Stakeholders meeting at Ahiajioku Centre, New Owerri.

The ceremony which attracted prominent sons of Imo State from the Business, Religion, Political, Education, Traditional etc sectors served as an avenue for Ihedioha to brief Imo people on his achievements, and future plans for the State.

According to information available to Trumpeta, the Ihedioha administration may cut down the Ministries from the over-bloated size of Thirty one (31) which the former regime of Okorocha operated.

Sources told Trumpeta that Ihedioha may run only Seventeen (17) Ministries, due to financial constraints facing Imo State now.

However, this Newspaper learnt that Ihedioha will make use of some experienced Technocrats and Politicians as his Commissioners cutting across old and young.

Among those rumoured to make the Commissioners List are Hon Chuma Nnaji, Engr Ben Ekwueme, Prof Viola Onwuliri, Dr Vin Udokwu, Captain Omogu, Dr Linus Okorie, Chief Bonny Unachukwu, Chief Martin Ejiogu and others.

Meanwhile, this Newspaper waits patiently, like other Imolites until when Ihedioha will unveil the names, and then know those who made the coveted list.

The Governor has been holding the list of his Commissioners tightly on his chest up till now.