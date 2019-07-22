With the Governor of Imo State, Hon Emeka Ihedioha poised to submit the list of Commissioners to the Imo House of Assembly this week, politicians under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, have intensified lobbying to make the list.

Politicians of other political parties are also not left out in the scramble for positions because Governor Ihedioha had stated that not only PDP stalwarts will make his Executive, as other Imo political parties would be also given the opportunity to serve Imo State.

Much as the Governor is yet to make the list open, even as the Speaker, Rt Hon Chiji Collins is yet to acknowledge the receipt of the letter from the Governor containing the list, there are still people seen as “sure bankers” for the coveted positions.

The Director-General of Emeka Ihedioha campaign organization, Dr Vin Udokwu is touted to be a “principal” sure bet for the list.

He was a former Chief of Staff to former Governor of Imo State, Chief Achike Udenwa, and he hails from Orlu LGA.

The name of Chief Chuma Nnaji has remained a recurring decimal among those said to have been penciled down for Commissioner slot.

Nnaji was Ihedioha’s Deputy during the ill-fated 2015 Governorship war. He was a former Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, and hails from Amazano in Njaba LGA.

There is Chief Emma Nwogu, a former Executive Chairman of Ngor Okpala LGA, who recently completed his tenure as Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission for Imo State.

He is a native of Amafor, in Ngor Okpala LGA.

Permutations have it that Engr Ben Ekwueme will make the list.

Ekwueme was like a shadow to Ihedioha as the Mbaise born then Governorship candidate of PDP toured the nook and cranny of Imo State.

He is a pillar to the Ihedioha Governorship project and was a former Special Adviser SA, Project Monitoring during the Governor Ikedi Ohakim Era.

A former Chairman of Orsu LGA, Ekwueme looks a certainty on the list.

Prof Mrs Viola Onwuliri is another person said to be on the list.

A former Deputy Governorship candidate to Chief Ikedi Ohakim in 2011, Onwuliri later became a Minister of the Federal Republic.

She was a lecturer in Federal University of Technology, Owerri, (FUTO) where her late husband, Prof Celestine Onwuliri was the Vice Chancellor. She is from Ahiazu Mbaise LGA, and also married in Ahiazu Mbaise.

Another prominent son of Imo State rumoured to be on the list include Dr Linus Okorie, who was the Governorship candidate of Young Democratic Party, YDP.

Although he contested against PDP, but many say his profile is intimidating that such an Egg head should be allowed to waste on the altar of partisan politics.

Therefore, he is said to be under consideration. The renowned motivational speaker comes from Oguta LGA. Chief Emeka Omeihe is touted to be on the list.

Omeihe was the chairman of Emeka Ihedioha Media Campaign team, and was a former Editor of Champion Newspaper and presently a columnist with Nation Newspaper.

He hails from Ideato North LGA. The name of Chief Bony Unachukwu is also seen as one of those to make the list.

Unachukwu who is seen as a “political son” of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is the Owerri zone chairman of PDP.

An Estate Management guru, Unachukwu is from Atta in Ikeduru LGA. Chief Martin Ejiogu, the State Vice Chairman of Imo PDP, may also make the list.

Ejiogu, who is an American trained Technocrat cum politician is said to have “suffered” a lot in Imo politics but with nothing to show for it. Has his time arrived with the Ihedioha regime? He is from Isu LGA.