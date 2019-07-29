Against the backdrop of claims in the state that an incident involving members of the Imo State Recovery Committee and daughter of the immediate past governor, Mrs Uloma Uche-Nwosu (nee Okorocha) led to an alleged slap on the latter, the committee has debunked the claim by disclosing that no hand from the members touched her face during the fracas.

According to Hon Jasper Ndubuaku, chairman of the movable assets recovery committee set up by governor Emeka Ihedioha for recovery of government property from members of the immediate past government, nothing of such happened as the governor’s daughter, Uloma came with a retinue of security aides armed with guns.

Speaking on a radio program of Darling FM Owerri, anchored by a popular Igbo presenter,Nonso Nkwa of the Ihe akuko koro fame, the committee arrived the venue with a search warrant authorizing them to the location.

“On arrival, we asked for her to be notified. She came with three soldiers, two policemen and two civil defence operatives armed with guns. It was even those he came with that caused the trouble when they started shooting whereas we were not armed.

“Nobody got close to her not to talk of slapping her. It was one of the uniformed security operatives who threatened to shoot and kill us by boasting that nothing will happen if he killed us.

“Their manner and approach to us attracted traders from the nearby Alaba Naza Market who rushed to the location and attempted to engage in mob action against her and the security details but for my intervention.

“I was the one who pleaded for the traders from Alaba to allow her go when she was blocked and barred from going home. No one touched her in the process.

Asked if it was not illegal to get into the premises after the All-In-One Shop belonging to Nneoma Okorocha was sealed by the EFCC, Ndubuaku offered that it was not the same location EFCC sealed that his committee entered adding that even at that, the committee can use orders or authorities to undertake legitimate investigation in the place.