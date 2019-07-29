As the job of the Recovery Committee set up by the Emeka Ihedioha led administration intensifies effort to recover movable properties of the state, indications that the issues related to the controversial Imo Air will be revisited.

Immediate past governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha had during his tenure officially launched the Imo Air, said to be operated by the Dana Airlines.

A revelation that the present administration will go after the so called Imo Air aircraft project emerged yesterday, morning when the Recovery Committee Chairmen, Hon. Jasper Ndubuaku made an appearance on a radio program.

According to Ndubuaku, his committee on Movable program has concluded arrangements to seek for the air birds belonging to the state, which Okorocha launched.

Speaking during the Darling FM Igbo program “what we have is the statement credited to the former governor where he said that Imo has four aero planes. One has entered, three on the way and it is in the hands of Dana air as arranged.

“But no document in government to indicate that this took place. We have nothing as paper to show he either started or executed it. We have opened a new vista in this regards to meet Dana based on the statements and other video evidences to meet with Dana on this issues” he added.

On the activities of the committee, Ndubuaku disclosed that 16 vehicles have been recovered so far while two of the Ashphalt machines are also in their custody.

Ndubuaku said that the committee is searching for 27 caterpillars, tippers and loaders brought by Ohakim administration the Okorocha regime inherited.