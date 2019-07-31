Ejifugha In Trouble Over Alleged Civil Guard Missing Vehicles

By Okey Alozie

Investigation on the looting of the government properties by past administration led by Owelle Rochas Okorocha has continued.

This time the slage hammer is about to fall on the immediate past Commander General of the Civil Guard Hon. Ejifugha.

His successor Hon Prince Martin Ekeh who confirmed that his former boss Ejifugha actually handed over, disclosed that 3 office vehicles for Operations and vital office equipments were missing from the handover note he received. He explained that Ejifugha is yet to return the missing items.

Information revealed that the tata truck belonging to the civil guard was allegedly sold to one of the Senators in Imo State.

Report also disclosed that Bomb dictating gagets and other security instrument were missing.

The office appeals to the former Boss to consider it necessary as a matter of urgency to return the missing item back to Imo civil guard secretariat located near IMSU junction Owerri.

The committee on recovery has demanded that the entire missing items in all government establishment must be returned before next week.

All effort made by our reporter to get Ejifugha to hear his own side of the story proved abortive.

However, a close source to the former commander said Ejifugha did not go with any property belonging to the Civil Guard.

Meanwhile the operatives of Imo civil guard are now in bad condition as they have not received any Kobo since three (3) months now.

The operatives have complained of hunger as a result of non-payment of their salaries and allowances for than three months now.

Concerned Imolites are very worried on the continued delay in the payment of the civil guard operatives. Even in the Bible “a labourer deserve his wage” concerned Imolites submitted.