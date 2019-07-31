At last, the much-awaited Commissioners list, tightly held on his chest by the Imo State Governor, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, has been unveiled in the Imo State House of Assembly.

Ihedioha had sent the list to the Legislature, whose right it is to screen and clear the Nominees before being sworn-in by the Governor.

They are seventeen (17) in number, as against Twenty Seven (27) by the former regime of Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Ihedioha had earlier promised to prone down the over-bloated Ministries because of lack of funds to sustain such massive number of Men and Ministries.

The Names of the Nominees are, Prof Viola Onwuliri, Hon Chuma Nnaji, Ekezie Johnbosco Okeahialam, Prof Emeka Ebidiekwe, Engr Benjamin Ekwueme, Prof Uchenna Uwaleke, Prof Nicholas Amaefule and Bar Chijioke Nzekwe.

Others are Ume-Eronini Okechukwu, Reginald Ihebuzo, Mekam Mgbenwelu, Dr Vin Udokwu, Mrs Nkeiruka Ibekwe, Bon Unachukwu, Chief Emma Nwogu, Engr Sly Enwerem and Hon Tony Eze Okere.

The list could be described as a mixture of practicing politicians and pure professionals cum Technocrats.

The nominees are a combination of old and young, spiced with experience and fresh ideas.

However, while most of them are known names in Imo politics and beyond, some have not be heard of until now.

Some of them emerged due to their personal contributions to the emergence of the present administration in Imo State, others because of those who played major roles in the Ihedioha Governorship and others for their Professional competences.

However, what is of most important is that they are all qualified and are citizens of Imo State that merit their names.

Based on some of the profile paraded by these nominees, Trumpeta, which predicted correctly most of the nominees, will also attempt the likely portfolios that would be given each of the nominees, who are likely to scale screening in the House of Assembly.

Prof Viola Onwuliri, hails from Ahiazu Mbaise LGA. She was a lecturer in the Federal University of Technology Owerri, FUTO, until she joined the Shark-infested waters of politics as the Deputy Governorship candidate of Governor Ikedi Ohakim in 2011.

When that effort failed, she was nominated as a Minister of Federal Republic where she served as Minister of Education (State) and later Foreign Affairs.

With her knowledge in the Education sector it would not be surprise to many, if she is announced as Commissioner for Education, by Ihedioha.

Hon Chuma Nnaji

Chuma Nnaji is from Amazano in Najaba LGA. He was a Deputy Speaker of Imo House of Assembly from 2003-2007, and between 2007-2011 Commissioner for Information under the regime of Governor Ikedi Ohakim. He was Ihedioha’s running mate in the 2015 ill-fated Governorship election.

He a Journalist by Training, and also a Banker. He may get the Information potfolio.

Ekezie Johnbosco Okeahialam:

Not much is known about this young man, Johnbosco, until he joined the race for Ezinihitte/Ahiazu Federal Constituency Seat under PDP.

Despite the stupendous fund he churned into the project, he could not make it.

Therefore, he has been compensated for contributing in building PDP, even though many say that it may have been because of the influence of his father, Chief Ignatus Okeahialam, a known name in Imo State and former chairman of Heartland Football Club. He was a strong financier of the Ihedioha project.

Youthful Okeahialam may bag the Youth and Sports Ministry. He is said to be an upwardly young guy who is well-educated.

He is a native of Ezinihittee Mbaise LGA

Engr Ben Ekwueme

Engr Ekwueme was a former Local Government Chairman of Orsu LGA, and contributed a lot in the emergence of Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State.

He is an American Trained Engineer, who served as the Special Adviser SA, on Project Monitoring to Governor Ikedi Ohakim. He certainly will be made the Commissioner for Works.

Umezu-Eronini Okechukwu

Not much is known about this young man, from the Eronini clan of Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA.

Mekam Mgbenwelu

Mekam is the son of Chief (Bar) Peter “Dum Dum” Mgbenwelu of Oru West LGA.

The father was one of the pillars that stood by Ihedioha, and facilitated an in-road into Orlu zone, that was seen as a no-go area for Ihedioha due to Owelle Rochas Okorocha and Uche Nwosu’s political dream.

Mekam is well-educated and may have found a platform to take after his father in politics.

He made be the Commissioner for Youths and Orientation.

Vin Udokwu

Udokwu is known in Imo politics spanning 1999-2007 when he was the Chief of Staff, Government House, during the regime of Chief Achike Udenwa.

He is the Director-General of the Ihedioha campaign organization, and fought hard for the realization of Ihedioha Governorship.

He is a Medical Doctor by Training and may be the Health Commissioner. Udokwu is from Orlu.

Nkeiru Ibekwe

The second woman on the list, Nkeiru Ibekwe, is from the famous Ibekwe family of Okwelle, Onuimo LGA.

She was the Onuimo Local Government Chairman during the Ohakim administration.

She mobilized women to support the Ihedioha campaign and may emerge the Commissioner for Women Affairs, and whatever may be added to the Ministry.

Bon Unachukwu

Chief Bon Unachukwu is the Owerri Zonal chairman of PDP. He hails from Ikeduru LGA, and he is an Estate Management guru.

He could be described as a political son of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, and contested the 2015 election as candidate of the PDP for Ikeduru State constituency, but lost.

Bon Unachukwu is made for Commissioner for Lands, as that may not elude him.

Emma Nwogu

Chief Emma Nwogu “Enyioha”, as he is called, is from Amafor, Imerienwe in Ngor Okpala LGA.

He was a Councilor, Local Government Chairman, Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission NPC etc.

He is an Agriculturist and Lawyer and is cut out for the Ministry of Agriculture portfolio.

Hon Tony Eze Okere

Tony Okere was a member of House of Representatives and is from Ohaji/Egbema LGA.

Avery quiet and easy going personality. He may be the Commissioner for Special Duties.

Meanwhile, if the Nominees pass through legislative screening, they are expected to be sworn in early next week.