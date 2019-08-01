Why Imo Govt Will Take Over Eastern Palm University, Ogboko

Fresh facts have emerged reasons why the Eastern Palm University Ogboko, built during the regime of Owelle Rochas Okorocha would be wholly taken over by the Imo State Government and converted as part of IMSU based on recommendation.

A committee of the state on new tertiary Institution set up by the Emeka Ihedioha government has recommended among other things a complete takeover of the EPU by the state government for conversion into an arm of the IMSU.

Speaking on the matter, the committee chairman, Prof Jude Njoku revealed that his team wrote to the NUC on the matter and got reports that allowed it to dish out the recommendations.

Said he “We wrote to NUC, they said there is nothing like public private partnership, PPP. Their letter said Eastern Palm University was registered as a state University.

Speaking during Hot FM, Radio program in Owerri, Prof Njoku said that “there is no MOU creating public private partnership between Rochas foundation and Imo State University giving him 99% Equity share in East Palm University. The Attorney General didn’t have it, SSG don’t have, the VC and Registrar of EPU don’t have one”

Meanwhile, Okorocha through his media aide has insisted the EPU has PPP arrangement.

According to him “Right from the outset, the EPU was a PP venture. Let Govt look at the whole scenario including the legal undertones and take action for the overall interest of masses.