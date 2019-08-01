The Imo State Government movable property is en meshed in allegation of bribery as a top politician in the state, Deacon Chike Okafor has accused the members of demanding graft before release of his vehicles.

Following the manner vehicles and other government property grew wings before the immediate past administration of Owelle Rochas Okorocha left office, his successor, Emeka Ihedioha set up a recovery committee with Hon Jasper Ndubuaku as chairman.

However, the integrity of the committee members is at stake as they have been accused of demanding bribe from one of the persons their vehicles were impounded.

A lawmaker, Chike Okafor who served as commissioner for finance had in a social media post publicly accused the committee of demanding the sum of N500,000 to enable him get his vehicle back.

Addressing one of the members in the social media via facebook, Okafor tendered documents of his vehicles which he claimed to have bought in 2014. According to him, the task force waylaid his driver a couple of weeks ago and took custody of the car.

Despite producing the papers to authenticate his claims, they vehicles are yet to be left off the hook. Okafor in the post states; “above are documents of a toyota hilux I bought for personal use since March,2014.As a matter of fact I bought two of them then,& donated one to the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Obowo LGA. They are still using that vehicle there as we speak .This task force waylaid my driver on the road a couple of weeks ago & took away this particular vehicle,& that was after they had stormed my private residence in Owerri,& looked through the papers of all the vehicles there,& confirmed that none of them belong to IMSG.I had gone to the task force office personally, my wife have been there more than 3 times, my younger brother have been there more times than 3,& Chantel you are aware of this. I have spoken to the SSG, Hon Barr Uche Onyeagocha, & I guess he had spoken to Jasper Ndubuaku. We had shown them the papers, & they took copies, after sighting the originals. I guess the problem is that I refused to “Drop” the 500k they’re demanding. Now I just confirmed that the vehicle has been moved to the Government House by the orders of the Chief Security Officer, CSO to the Governor, whom I understand wants to use the vehicle personally(I hope that information is wrong),I am compelled to shout out here, since it’s obvious you’re the official social media mouthpiece of the Taskforce. Jasper Ndubuaku & Co know the vehicle does not belong to IMSG,& pls tell them that I will not “drop” a kobo to retrieve it,& pls let the CSO know that the vehicle they sent to him does not belong to IMSG. We have watched Governments come & go in this State, now we have 3 former civilian Governors, & by God’s grace they’re all not just alife, these gentlemen are very strong & kicking. I don’t know when, but we’ll have a 4th one.”