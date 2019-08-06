A horrible scene has been witnessed as a yet-to-be identified lady was found dead underneath a hotel bed in Owerri the capital of Imo State.

This development is coming barely a week after the body of a young lady was also found dead in a hotel room at D Line Port Harcourt.

Trumpeta learnt that the incident occurred last weekend at a popular hotel on World Bank Road in Owerri, (names withheld) and a cleaner reportedly found the corpse. It was further learnt that identifying the girl has been quite difficult, as the killer who is also yet to be identified fled with her belongings including her clothes and underwear.

The Imo State Police Command are reportedly investigating the incident suspected to be a case of ritual killing.

When contacted on phone, Police spokesman for Imo State Command, Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the incident but said no arrest has been made adding that the incident happened in Owerri.

Ikeokwu, SP of police failed to disclose the hotel involved in Owerri but said that the command is on the matter