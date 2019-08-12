There is palpable fear among followers of Owelle Rochas Okorocha, especially those who served as his council chairmen and caretaker committee members from when he took over power in 2011 until he left in 2019.

Trumpeta was informed that the decision of the Ihedioha administration to probe alleged corrupt practices of former LGA chairmen has raised fear in the former governor’s political camp.

The committee set up by the governor has called for Memoranda asking for information relating to LGA activities during the period under review. The memoranda involves all financial transactions relating to LGA in Imo State including statutory allocations, IGR and all capital and recurrent expenditure.

According to a source in the political camp known as “Rescue Mission”, the probe and call for Memoranda has sent jitters down the spines of Okorocha’s followers who held positions as council chairmen.

“We are afraid of this probe,” began a former council boss who was sacked recently during a chat. “It has made some of us to be afraid. You know we served Okorocha and this government is knee on probing us. And you know that there is no saint in our political system”

Speaking further, the source revealed that some of them are planning to meet with the present administration on a better way to avoid this matter. “We shall organize to meet the state government on the way forward” the source added.