Control of Imo APC Party Structure: Emeka Nwajiuba Set To Displace Uzodinma, Okorocha, Madumere

The appointment of Emeka Nwajiuba as minister of Federal Republic of Nigeria, may change the tide in the leadership struggle for who controls the affairs of Imo APC, reportsTrumpeta.

For over two years crisis of confidence rocked the political camp of Owelle Rochas Okorocha who had been in charge of Imo APC leading to upheavals that saw most of his henchmen quit the Rescue Mission leading to in-fighting in the party, leadership tussle has been the lot of APC in Imo State.

The crisis was worsened with the entrance of Senator Hope Uzodinma into the APC before the elections thereby creating more factions in the party.

As the leadership tussle is yet to abate since not less than five persons are claiming positions of apex leader to be entrusted with the party platform, the ministerial slot handed Nwajiuba is about to settle the matter.

Trumpeta learnt that before now the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma and former Deputy Governor Prince Eze Madumere had been are the front row of the leadership tussle, while the influence of Okorocha, the immediate past governor of the State and Senator despite serving suspension cannot be erased.

This newspaper was reliably informed that Nwajiuba may be entrusted to be in charge of the party as the highest ranking political appointee of APC in Imo, above the two Senators and other elected members.

It was further gathered that the positioning of Nwajiuba for the party structure was based on his affinity to Buhari and confidence the powers that be, in Aso Rock reposed on him.

Nwajiuba has been one of the luckiest politicians of APC extraction in this Buhari having been appointed chairman of a juicy Ministry and now Minister.