By Orji Sampson

Few weeks after resuming as Chairman of the Imo State Board of Internal Revenue BIR, Hon Charles Onwunali has assured Imolites of reforms that will instill transparency for increment in the State’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR.

Hon Onwunali who made this disclosure during a briefing yesterday at his Office along Okigwe road, Owerri frowned at the anomalies he met on ground but assured of better days ahead.

The Mbaise born banker who was accompanied by the Secretary of the Board, Barr Kissinger Ikeokwu and the Head in charge of Informal Sector, Mr Obinna Duruaku among others assured that in line with the “Rebuild Imo”, project of Governor Emeka Ihedioha whom he said loves transparency, they shall aim to transform Imo BIR into generating funds needed for the actualization of Ihedioha’s mantra.

Speaking on the reforms he said;

“Out of 3.3m work force in Imo state and the 2.2m employed only 30,000 are in the tax net which explains the relative low IGR in the state.

“We hope that our reforms will change all the ills of the board going forward for better results. We are doing everything to optimize collection of IGR and account for them transparently.”

The BIR chairman also said the challenges encountered by the board in making the informal sector fall in line with the reforms will soon be a thing of the past explaining that they intend to start off by sensitizing the public with the ‘change management’ to make Imolites understand and accept the new system.

He said; “with the Integrated Tax Management System, the Central Billing System and Automation, all companies registered with CAC will be known and easily accessed.”

He added that the CBS has the capacity through its process after enumeration to capture, profile, process and aid collection of payments/issuing of demand notices which will help eradicate questions of wrong assessment.

The chairman outlined his achievement within 3 weeks to include, procurement of about 1,500 plate numbers assuring that at no point will plate numbers not be available to avoid racketeering and other abnormalities associated with black market adding that the price would also be made public to check abuses and middle men.

He further stated that his regime shall aim to make obtaining of all license as seamless as possible and the announcement of no cash transaction especially at the zonal offices which also helps to wade off the middle men and state IGR entering the wrong pockets.

Meanwhile, the Imo state BIR chairman, Hon Charles Onwunali has cleared the air on reabsorbing the redeployed/sacked staff of the board by the past administration.

Setting the facts straight, Hon Onwunali said his office is still conducting screening for the affected persons but noted that out of the 57 figure giving to him as affected persons that over 200 persons attended the screening which started last week.

He also averred that though the public holiday slowed down the exercise, that as soon as they are through, those who are qualified and fit into the reforms will be reabsorbed.