By: Tochi Onyeubi

A socio cultural pressure group under the platform of the Organization of Eastern Nigeria Youths has condemned in totality the attack on Sen. Ekweremadu in Germany recently, calling on Igbo residents abroad to lead by example

Speaking in Owerri National President of the Organization, Prince Ugochukwu Amadi maintained that it was wrong to have attacked him in that manner, owing to his pedigree as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and an outstanding Igbo elderly man at the senate chamber.

Amadi who charged them not to wash their dirty linen in public, stated that, the agenda may be right, but outright attack was totally uncalled for, even as he said, Ndi Igbo anywhere has matured ways of resolving conflicts than resorting to violence.

The president however, charged South East governors and elected officers to see the action as a wake-up call to matters affecting Ndi Igbo as well as realize that, the heavy studded security they pride themselves with in the country while turning deaf ears to insecurity issues, will not be there for them abroad.

Recall that the internet over the weekend was a washed with mixed reaction arising from an attack on the former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu by IPOB members when he visited the country to mark the New yam festival with Igbo residents in Germany.

The Organization established to create a conducive and enabling environment and active integration of the youths from South East and South South Nigeria into the sociopolitical and economic framework of Nigeria is also determined to advance the unity, love and peace in Nigeria as well as to encourage free, fair and credible elections.

It also seeks youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, democracy through political awareness campaign and programmes on political education.