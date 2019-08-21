By Onyekachi Eze

Chief Rochas Okorocha, the immediate past governor of Imo State has returned to the State three months after handing over power to the incumbent Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, but not without raising issues.

Last Tuesday, the former governor entered Owerri with his Rescue Mission apologists who welcomed him from the Sam Mbakwe Airport down to Rochas Foundation plaza Okigwe road.

His return with showmanship however didn’t go down well with most Imolite who had expected Okorocha to give them a rundown briefing on his recent visits to anti graft Agency the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC and the latest on the N20bn Zigreat Company contracts allegation.

Recall that Trumpeta Newspaper in previous editions had reported about the location, address and owners of Zigreat Company alleged to have been awarded a whooping sum of N20bn contracts during Okorocha’s tenure.

As a burning issue dominating the Internet, Media and the State every average Imolite had expected the ex-governor in his statement to give insight to Zigreat contract Awards

It was also expected of the Orlu zone Senator to attack on his recent visitation to the EFCC which has been on the news since his tenure elapsed as the 6th Imo governor.

Meanwhile, Rochas Okorocha asked Emeka Ihedioha to start packing out of government House, Owerri.

For the former governor, Ihedioha never won the 2019 elections, but was only declared as a governor in a crooked way.

“Ihedioha never won an election. He entered in a crooked way and through a crooked way he will be sent back home. They should better work for the people in this their temporary government.

Owelle Okorocha further said that he does not own Uche Nwosu, pointing out that Uche Nwosu is a destiny child who will finally be declared Governor in no distant time for peace in the State.

In a related development, Okorocha while briefing his followers urged them to be prepared in resisting further attack and harassment from the Ihedioha led administration.

He said, “Resist further assaults in the name of government. If it is going to jail, I will lead the course. Throughout my eight years as your governor, I never harassed anybody, but it is becoming too much for Ihedioha and for searching people’s houses without any court warrant”.

He also told the youths to be ready for any more insults from either Ihedioha or his aides, stressing that a sensible government would only preach for peace, and not spoil for war as engineered by the PDP government.

“Harass them back if they harass you. This government must stop henceforth from harassing anyone in this State”.