Hidden Govt Estates Traced To Former Governor Uncovered in Owerri

A line up of well constructed houses forcing an estate behind the Imo State House of Assembly have been uncovered by the present government.

Trumpeta investigations revealed that the Imo State Government on discovery of the Estate built in the old Government House new site on Concorde Hotel road behind the state Assembly complex has taken over the premises by marking it Imo State Government property.

According to details of the findings of the houses were built on Government lands earlier mapped out for the development of new Government House premises on Concorde Road extending the legislative quarters.

Trumpeta learnt that the immediate past administration of Okorocha however moved into the location and built houses with state funds.

Investigation by the newspaper however discovered that the houses built on government lands with monies from the state covers and allegedly converted to private residences have been sealed.

It was further gathered that the immediate past government disguised in conversion of the land and buildings by hurriedly handing over few of the houses to former governors of the state.

A visit showed that the houses have been marked Imo State Government House premises and intruders should keep off.