Women August Meeting: Imo First Lady Visits Ngor Okpala LGA

Today, August 22, 2019, all roads lead to Umuneke, the Headquarter of Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, as the wife of Imo State Governor, Her Excellency, (Mrs) Ebere Ihedioha arrives for this year’s annual women August Meeting and Empowerment.

According to the wife of Ngor Okpala LGA Chairman, Mrs Chinaelo Abara, the Ngor Okpala Council women are ready and are prepared to welcome Her Excellency for the epic event.

Mrs Abara who spoke to Trumpeta in Umuneke, said everything has been put in place for the August visitor, the wife of the Governor.

She said that the visit will afford Her Excellency the opportunity to feel the hospitality of Ngor Okpala people, and witness the various Agricultural products the Area is known for.

Also speaking, the chairman of Ngor Okpala Interim Management Committee and husband of Mrs Chinaelo, Chief Charles Abara, maintained that as far as Ngor Okpala people are concerned, Mrs Ihedioha is simply coming home because Ngor Okpala is the Maternal home of her husband His Excellency, Hon Emeka Ihedioha, adding that all is set to receive Her Excellency.

Abara said that Mrs Ebere Ihedioha will first visit Aboh Mbaise LGA, from where she will arrive Ngor Okpala.

He said that Mrs Ihedioha’s visit is not political, and therefore called on all Ngor Okpala citizens, both home and abroad to come out enmasse and give a rousing welcome the wife of Imo State Governor, Mrs Ebere Ihedioha.