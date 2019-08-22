Shut up, Imo PDP Elders Caution Okorocha Warns Him Not To Distract Ihedioha

Tunji Adedeji

The elders of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State have asked the immediate past Governor of the State, Senator Rochas Okorocha to shut up and stop distracting Gov Emeka Ihedioha’s PDP led administration.

Chief Peter Ngbenwelu (Dum Dum), Secretary of the Imo PDP Elders who spoke on behalf of the group at the party’s headquarters along Okigwe road, Owerri, said as the custodian of the party in Imo that they would not tolerate Okorocha”s slurred speech or any reckless pronouncement from the past governor or any politician in the state.

Apparently the Imo PDP Elders reaction came on the heels of recent statements credited to the former Governor where he said unprintable words against Governor Ihedioha.

Ngbenwelu said “this is a warning to Okorocha , he has no moral grounds to incite Imo people against Governor Emeka Ihedioha. We want him to know that we know enough to make him uncomfortable.”

Chief Ngbenwelu, a legal practitioner of over 52 years experience said Okorocha’s administration failed woefully because he doesn’t have enough elders and experienced men around him during his 8 years tenure in office.

The Secretary further said “Okorocha slurred speech brought about this impromptu meeting among members of Imo PDP Elders, and we are using this medium to sound this note of warning to him to desist from making further reckless pronouncement or we will make him uncomfortable”

Speaking shortly, Sir Andrew Ejiogu, Foremost PDP leader in Owerri North said Okorocha can’t throw away the advise and experience of the elderly, advising him to toe the path of honor and stop henceforth.

Notable among the PDP Elders Present during the emergency meeting were Dr Edwin Anyanwu ,Former PDP state Chairman, H.E Ebere Udeagu former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Chief Osita Nwaneri among others.