How  Ex Governor’s N22m  Each  Payment Landed  Imo Lawmakers In Trouble Acho Ihim, Lawman Duruji In EFCC Net

Some members of the Imo State House of Assembly and their former colleagues cannot sleep well again over their investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC orchestrated by millions they received from the former governor of the state, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Apart from being investigated, their account details are in custody of the anti graft agency who has gone deep into the matter.

Trumpeta learnt that a lawmaker of the House, Lawman Duruji of Ehime Mbano and former speaker, Acho Ihim are the main suspects including about sixteen others who left APC to join AA for the last general election.

It was further gathered that in other to ensure the lawmakers including some of the PDP members left their parties to AA to facilitate the candidacy of his son in-law, Uche Nwosu, their accounts were credited with amount running into millions.

According to sources, the whooping amount was allegedly paid into the account of the two time lawmaker from Okigwe zone which was latter shared to the then House members who were loyal to Okorocha.

Ihim and Duruji are the prime EFCC targets while the other recipients are prosecution witnesses. The duo are said to have visited EFCC where useful statements were made over what transpired while others including some second time lawmakers; Uju Onwudiwe, Ngozi Obiefule, Arthur Egwim and Kennedy Ibe are said to be involved in the deal.

Also on EFCC radar for the investigation are former members; Henry Ezediaro, Marcel Odunze, Chinedu Offor, Uche Ejiogu, Loyld Chukwuemeka, Ikonne Onyewuchi and Lugard Osuji.

