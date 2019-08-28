The supremacy war between the immediate past governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha and his predecessor, Senator Hope Uzodinma over who produces the NDDC Board Representative for Imo State has seen the latter emerge victorious.

Okorocha and Uzodinma have been entangled in power tussle over whose candidate gets President Muhammadu Buhari nomination for the Board Representative of Imo NDDC.

Trumpeta learnt that in the run up to the nomination, Okorocha backed the outgoing Board member for Imo, Hon Kamma Nwauwa for another show in office while the candidate who eventually emerged, Kyrian Uchechi is of the Hope Uzodinma camp.

It was further gathered that while Okorocha was using his vintage position as the Senator Representing Orlu zone to plot for Nwauwa he was instrumental to his first appointment, Uzodinma pushed forward Uchegbu’s nomination.

Uchegbu who held the position briefly had been nominated by Uzodinma as Senator during the PDP reign of Goodluck Jonathan before he joined APC last year.

This newspaper was reliably informed that the show of power between Okorocha and Uzodinma over who controls affairs of APC in Imo got to another level before the party’s governorship candidate had his way. Both Uchegbu and Nwauwa are from Izombe in Oguta LGA of Imo State.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has, subject to Senate confirmation, approved the composition of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) made up of the following persons:

Chairman Dr. Pius Odubu Edo, Managing Director Bernard O. Okumagba Delta,

Executive Director Projects Engr. Otobong Ndem Akwa Ibom, Executive Director Finance & Admin. Maxwell Okoh Bayelsa, Delta Rep Prophet Jones Erue Delta, Edo Rep Chief Victor Ekhatar Edo, Rivers Rep Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh Rivers, Abia Rep Nwogu Nwogu Abia, Bayelsa Rep Theodore A. Allison Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom Rep Victor Antai Akwa Ibom, Cross River Rep Maurice Effiwatt Cross River, Ondo Rep Olugbenga Elema Ondo, Imo Rep Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian Imo, Northwest Rep Aisha Murtala Muhammed Kano, Northeast Rep Ardo Zubairu Adamawa, Southwest Rep Engr. Badmus Mutalib Lagos.