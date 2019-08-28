IMO DEPUTY SPEAKER EXTOLS IHEDIOHA FOR RE-INTRODUCING IRROMA

Rt. Hon. Okey Onyekanma (Nma Oha), the young and energetic representative of Mbaitoli state constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly and the Deputy Speaker, has praised the Governor of the State, Rt. Hon Emeka Ihedioha on his plan to re introduce the Imo Rural Road Maintenance Agency (IRROMA) which was introduced in the State by the then administration of former Governor Ikedi Ohakim. The Deputy Speaker who made this commendation during the flag off of the Afor Obazu -Eziome-Ubomiri RAMP road construction project said he perceives this decision of the Governor as excellent and indeed another impressive milestone in the many existing quantum of people oriented policies of this present administration that is hugely transforming the lives of Imo people. Rt. Hon. Onyekanma agreed with the Governor who stated during the flag off that IRROMA no doubt was able to sustain, maintain and keep rural roads in the State motorable and in good shape during the last PDP administration in the State until the arrival of the immediate past administration which not only stopped the scheme but also made away with its equipments, thus plunging Imo into a terrible crisis of rural roads collapse. The loved and popular Mbaitoli representative whom his constituents christened “Nma Oha”, expressed optimism that the re introduction of IRROMA will not only provide the needed jobs for our teeming population but will go a long way in addressing the myriad of rural road depreciation across the State. He thanked the Governor for graciously approving the road project. He also commended the member representing Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Hon. Henry Nwawuba and other government functionaries from Mbaitoli local government for the warm brotherly synergy that exists among them. The Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha described Mbaitoli as his home and praised them for sending a very competent hand in the person of the Deputy Speaker to the House of Assembly, saying that he has contributed immensely in strengthening the legislature in Imo for the better performance that is currently witnessed in the House of Assembly.