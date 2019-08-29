By Orji Sampson

A group of tertiary students under the auspices of Imo State University Students Council of Ndi Eze, have cautioned the immediate past governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha, on the use of”hate speeches” on the present administration of Gov. Emeka Ihedioha, maintaining that the rebuild administration of Ihedioha needs to be focused, so as to provide true dividends of democracy to the people of Imo State, which was never experienced during Okorocha’s rescue mission administration.

Addressing newsmen at the Imo State University Student Union Government Star House, Owerri. The State leader of the council, HRM Eze Nkem Valentine C Igwe OCHIUDO 1 OF Lake NWAEBERE autonomous community, IMSU, opined that Ihedioha has come to rewrite the wrongs of Okorocha in the State, especially in the education sector.

The Student Council leader, carpeted former governor Okorocha, for destroying the education sector, emphasized that Okorocha’s free education lacked quality.

According to him ” In the area of education, Ihedioha has promised to deliver a quality and subsidized education to Imo State Students, and we are happy for this, cause we know he will attach quality to it”. He said

Nkem, commended the rebuild administration led by Chief. Emeka Ihedioha for the ongoing work at IMSU Lake Nwaebere, also for promoting Igbo culture and reviving Igbo language schools in the State, through Prof. Viola Adaku Onwuliri, Commissioner for Education.

However he called on the State government to extend their democratic hands towards ensuring that the affairs of the Student Traditional Council is promoted in all high institutions in Imo state, to help protect and promote Igbo culture.

Finally, stated that within few days of the Ihedioha administration, he has shown that he is ready to stabilize and revive all sectors in Imo state, stressing that Ihedioha’s 100 days in office is a testimony of the restoration of good governance in Imo State.

Other student traditional council leaders present at the briefing include, HRM Eze Amadi Franklin, OCHI AHA 1 of OTammiri autonomous community NEKEDE, HRM Eze Nwachukwu Uche, Eze UGOCHINYERE IRI NA ABUO NKE NKANAUZO FECOLART, HRH Eze Nwosu I.Victor success Igwe UGOGBUZUO LEC NWANGELLE 4TH OF IMCOHAMS AMAIGBO, HRM Eze Osuala Chibuzoe

IGWE GBAJIRI EGBE 1 OF NZE ZURUME ALVAN IKOKU, HRH Eze Onyeike Daniel, UGOCHINYERE 1 OF GBURUGBURU, FUTO.

In a related development, the council of Imo Youths, an umbrella body of youths and students In Imo State comprising of students leaders of the various higher institutions of learning as well as community youth leaders from across the state, held a one-day emergency meeting in Owerri, the State capital on Friday, August 23, 2019.

After carefully studying the increasing reign of disharmony and tension in the State which we discovered to have been fueled by a section of political players and adjudged to be anathemical and inimical to the peaceful co-existence of the good people of Imo State, we resolved thus;

That the recent unguarded utterances and threats by some politicians which are capable of breaching the peaceful coexistence of the people of Imo State as such endangering the economical development in the state is totally unacceptable to the youths of Imo State.

That the relevant authorities of government and the law enforcement agencies should ensure that the bickering and banter among politicians that create tension in the state are addressed and brought to an immediate end.

That open threats to the present government and the inciting of a section of indigenes of the state against the elected governor as witnessed recently from the immediate past governor of the State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, be investigated and never again be allowed to happen in the State by anybody or group

That we quite appreciate and commend the Nigerian Police, the State Security Service and other security agencies in Imo State for the existing peace and harmony in the State, but we urge them to do more by ensuring that authorized political rallies and campaign now that elections are over are monitored and unauthorized ones should not be allowed to hold.

The current system whereby the opposition has continually engaged the ruling party in an endless war of words, thereby undermining the statutory power and authority of the elected sitting governor and his government, is viewed as wrong and totally unacceptable to the youths of Imo State.

That the opposition parties and politicians should shun politics of bitterness, give peace a chance, imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and ensure constructive criticisms where necessary.

That we the youths of Imo State will always support any policy decisions of the sitting governor and his government that will guarantee the continued peace and harmony in the State, and we will support any move made by the government and security agencies to nip in the bud any acts or utterances that are capable of breaching the peace of the State.

That the government of the day should continue its visible efforts at ensuring the safety and security to lives and property in the State, as there cannot be any progress and development in an atmosphere of chaos and anarchy.

That we believe that the growth and development of our dear State, Imo, depends on how the citizens, particularly the politicians and leaders of the State, view the need for upholding unity, peace, progress and prosperity.

That, we the youths will henceforth resist any attempts by anybody or group to tamper with the indicators of peace, progress and prosperity of this State. This is because truly we subscribe to the fact that the future belongs to the youths. Hence, any efforts to mortgage the future of Imo State by anybody or group will be resisted

That we look up to the Government of Imo State and the relevant Security Agencies to sustain the peace of the State. As always, we thank the great leaders and people of Imo State, while promising to continue to diligently perform our roles as youths of Imo State.